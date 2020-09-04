Accrington snap up Stephen Sama
German defender Stephen Sama has signed a two-year contract with Accrington.
The Cameroon-born 27-year-old spent five years at Liverpool without making a first-team appearance having started his youth career in Germany.
After leaving Anfield, Sama joined Stuttgart before having spells with Greuther Furth and VfL Osnabruck.
Sama, who has represented Germany from Under-17 level to Under-20, has been playing for Heracles Almelo in Holland’s Eredivisie for the last two years.
He is Stanley’s seventh summer signing and told the club’s official website: “I feel great. When I came here two weeks ago, the gaffer [John Coleman] and Jimmy [Bell] gave me the opportunity to be here.
“They’ve worked on my fitness a little bit and now I feel so comfortable to sign and I’m happy to be here, especially at a club like this with family. It feels great for me, I can’t wait to get started.”
With the move subject to international clearance, Sama is not available for Friday night’s Carabao Cup tie at Burton.