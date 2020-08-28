Accrington sign Newcastle midfielder Mo Sangare on loan
Accrington have signed Newcastle midfielder Mo Sangare on a season-long loan.
The 21-year-old, who joins Magpies team-mate Tom Allan on loan at the Wham Stadium, is no stranger to Accrington having spent time in their development squad after arriving in Britain from Liberia aged 14.
Work permit issues prevented Stanley from signing him at that stage but he told the club’s official. website on Friday: “It’s good to be back. I spent around eight months here when I first came over from Liberia. I couldn’t speak a lot of English and going to Accrington and Rossendale College helped me.
“I think the football will suit me here. I would describe myself as aggressive and powerful, I like to get forward but I also help out defensively depending on the situation.”
Manager John Coleman added: “He is a young lad, he was here as a kid but we couldn’t get a work permit for him at that time. Once he gets himself fully fit, he will be a big asset.”