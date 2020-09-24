Accrington sign midfielder Rhys Fenlon

Accrington Stanley have made a new signing
By NewsChain Sport
17:25pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Accrington have signed 18-year-old free agent midfielder Rhys Fenlon.

Fenlon, who spent time with Manchester City’s academy before signing as a scholar with Burnley, has signed a two-year deal with the League One club.

Fenlon told the club’s website: “I’ve got a lot of pace that I can bring into the team and I’m very good technically.

“I’ve gelled in with the squad well, they’re all open to a chat and everyone seems quite tight.

“I think I’m one of them players that likes an arm around the shoulder and I’ve got players around me that can do that, I think that’s what is going to get the best out of me.”

