Accrington sign midfielder Rhys Fenlon
17:25pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Accrington have signed 18-year-old free agent midfielder Rhys Fenlon.
Fenlon, who spent time with Manchester City’s academy before signing as a scholar with Burnley, has signed a two-year deal with the League One club.
Fenlon told the club’s website: “I’ve got a lot of pace that I can bring into the team and I’m very good technically.
“I’ve gelled in with the squad well, they’re all open to a chat and everyone seems quite tight.
“I think I’m one of them players that likes an arm around the shoulder and I’ve got players around me that can do that, I think that’s what is going to get the best out of me.”