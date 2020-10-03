Accrington come from behind to secure victory over AFC Wimbledon
Accrington produced a stunning comeback to win 2-1 and inflict a first league defeat of the season on AFC Wimbledon.
Ross Sykes and Matt Butcher scored within four minutes of each other after Ryan Longman had put the Dons ahead.
The visitors climb to ninth, with their opponents slipping to 12th after four games.
Dons full-back Luke O’Neill saw his left-foot drive from range parried over the bar early on, while Dons keeper Connal Trueman produced a low stop to deny Butcher.
Longman, on loan from Brighton, then tapped home the opener after Joe Pigott’s shot struck the woodwork.
But Accrington levelled when defender Sykes hammered in after the hosts failed to clear a free-kick and Butcher completed the turnaround with a brilliant turn and low finish just before the break.
The Dons started brightly in the second period, with Callum Reilly denied by Toby Savin.
With time running out, substitute Ethan Chislett forced another save and Shane McLoughlin hit the post but John Coleman’s men stood firm for a first away win of the campaign.