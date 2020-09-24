AC Milan striker Zlatan Ibrahimovic tests positive for coronavirus

AC Milan’s Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus
By NewsChain Sport
15:59pm, Thu 24 Sep 2020
Zlatan Ibrahimovic has tested positive for coronavirus.

The 38-year-old striker has been placed in quarantine at home after testing positive for the virus ahead of AC Milan’s Europa League qualifier against Bodo/Glimt on Thursday night, his club said in a statement.

Ibrahomivic tweeted: “I tested negative to Covid yesterday and positive today. No symptoms what so ever. Covid had the courage to challenge me. Bad idea.”

The Swede’s result came in the second round of testing after team-mate Leo Duarte returned a positive test on Wednesday.

Both players will miss Thursday’s match at the San Siro, but Milan said all other players and staff members had tested negative.

Gary Lineker backed Ibrahomivic to recover quickly, tweeting: “News that @Ibra_official has tested positive with Coronavirus. Thoughts are with the virus at this difficult time.”

The former Manchester United striker joined Milan last December after two seasons with the Los Angeles Galaxy.

