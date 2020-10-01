Aberdeen to name unchanged squad for St Mirren clash

Richard Tait (right) is suspended for St Mirren
15:52pm, Thu 01 Oct 2020
Aberdeen will go with an unchanged squad from the group which beat Ross County last week when they host St Mirren on Friday night.

Sam Cosgrove was pictured among his team-mates on the practice pitch for the first time since suffering a serious knee injury in the summer, but boss Derek McInnes confirmed it will be another fortnight before the big striker is back in full training.

Defender Michael Devlin (hamstring), midfielders Dean Campbell (foot) and Matty Kennedy (knee), and striker Curtis Main (thigh) also remain out.

Buddies defender Richard Tait will sit out the trip to the Granite City.

The versatile full-back serves the second of a two-game ban after being sent off against Dundee United.

Sam Foley is out with a hamstring injury and Dylan Connelly is also unavailable with a knee problem.

