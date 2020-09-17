Abbaye aim for Make A Challenge
An outing in the Prix de l’Abbaye is next on the agenda for Make A Challenge following a creditable effort in defeat in the Flying Five at the Curragh.
The five-year-old won four of his first six starts this season, earning himself a second shot at Group One glory on the second day of Irish Champions Weekend.
While the Invincible Spirit gelding came up a little short – beaten two lengths into fifth place – trainer Denis Hogan feels there are reasons to be optimistic ahead of a likely appearance in Paris on Arc day next month.
“We were very happy with the horse. He raced out on his own for most of the race and the drying ground probably didn’t help, but I think the main thing was he was drawn away from them and the race got away on him a little bit,” said Hogan.
“We were delighted with the run really and all being well, we’ll go straight for the Abbaye – you’d like to think we’ll get a bit of cut in the ground at Longchamp.
“He’s also in the Qipco British Champions Sprint at Ascot over six furlongs, but the Abbaye is the plan at the moment.”