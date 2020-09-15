Aaron Wildig effort enough as Morecambe set up Newcastle tie
Aaron Wildig’s first-half strike proved enough as Morecambe earned a home tie against Newcastle in the third round of the Carabao Cup with a narrow 1-0 victory over Oldham at the Mazuma Stadium.
In his first start of the season, former Cardiff midfielder Wildig was the Shrimps’ goal hero as he broke the deadlock after 22 minutes by running on to Liam McAlinden’s neat through ball and lifting his effort over onrushing goalkeeper Ian Lawlor from 10 yards out.
The goal proved the decisive moment in a game that saw both teams play some neat football without creating too many chances.
Ryan Cooney came close to doubling Morecambe’s lead in the first half with a long-range strike that dipped sharply before hitting the crossbar.
Meanwhile, Adam Phillips just missed the target in the second period with a low shot that sailed inches wide of the left-hand post as the home side pressed to increase their advantage.
Oldham’s best efforts came in the closing stages and captain Carl Piergianni came close to taking the game to penalties with an 88th-minute header that flew just over the Morecambe crossbar.
The home side were left hanging on at the end but stayed firm against the late pressure from their Sky Bet League Two rivals to seal a tie against Premier League Newcastle in round three.