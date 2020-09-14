Aaron Wildig could be back to boost Morecambe
Morecambe will hope to have midfielder Aaron Wildig back for their Carabao Cup second round clash with Sky Bet League Two rivals Oldham.
The 28-year-old has missed the first three games of the season through illness, including Saturday’s 2-1 league win at Cheltenham.
Defender Sam Lavelle came through the full 90 minutes against the Robins having overcome a knock sustained in pre-season.
The reward for the winners at the Globe Arena is a home tie against either Premier League side Newcastle or Sky Bet Championship Blackburn.
Oldham head coach Harry Kewell has no fresh injury problems for the trip.
The Australian fielded an unchanged starting XI in Saturday’s 1-0 home defeat by Leyton Orient following a 3-0 League Cup win over Carlisle in the club’s opening fixture of the campaign.
Should he choose to shuffle his pack, Kewell could consider handing debuts to former Adelaide United striker George Blackwood and defender Kyle Jameson, a summer signing from Fylde.
Latics will travel in good heart having beaten the Shrimps home and away in League Two last season.