Aaron Wildig to be assessed as Morecambe host Cambridge

Aaron Wildig (right) scored on his Morecambe return in midweek
Aaron Wildig (right) scored on his Morecambe return in midweek - (Copyright PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
16:22pm, Thu 17 Sep 2020
Morecambe will check on Aaron Wildig ahead of Saturday’s Sky Bet League Two clash with Cambridge.

The midfielder made a goalscoring return from illness in a 67-minute run-out in Tuesday’s Carabao Cup win over Oldham but later admitted he lacked energy.

Striker A-Jay Leitch-Smith is a doubt having not yet featured for the Shrimps this season.

Manager Derek Adams made seven changes in midweek and is likely to bring a number of players back for a match that will be played behind closed doors despite initial hope some fans could be admitted.

Cambridge will give fitness checks to Liam O’Neil and Harry Darling.

Midfielder O’Neil missed the defeat at Newport on Tuesday after being forced off in the first half of last weekend’s victory over Carlisle.

Adam May could make his full league debut if he is ruled out.

Defender Darling has not played this season due to a knock.

