Aaron Pierre suspended as Shrewsbury host Northampton
Shrewsbury will be without Aaron Pierre through suspension for the visit of Northampton.
Pierre serves a one-match ban after he was sent off for a second yellow card at the end of last weekend’s 1-1 draw at Portsmouth.
Town are hopeful Ro-Shaun Williams can recover from a hamstring tweak in time.
Midfield duo Dave Edwards and Sean Goss could miss out again.
Northampton have been boosted by the return from injury of defender Joseph Mills.
Striker Joe Nuttall is also close to fitness but Nicky Adams and Harry Smith are set to remain on the sidelines.
Teenage striker Caleb Chukwuemeka made his first start for the Cobblers in the Carabao Cup defeat by Bristol City and could be involved again.
Steve Arnold is expected to return in goal after sitting out in midweek.