Aaron Drinan doubtful as Ipswich prepare to face Fulham
Ipswich manager Paul Lambert could be forced to make number of changes for Wednesday’s Carabao Cup tie against Fulham.
Striker Aaron Drinan was withdrawn at half-time during Ipswich’s Sky Bet League One win over Wigan on Sunday and is unlikely to recover in time for the cup clash.
Another player who could miss out is Luke Woolfenden, who missed the Wigan game with a groin problem, while Kane Vincent-Young (Achilles), Cole Skuse (knee) and Kayden Jackson (groin) remain sidelined.
Fulham’s top goalscorer last season, Aleksandar Mitrovic, could start on the bench again as he continues down the road to full fitness following the international break.
Alphonse Areola could be given his first experience of English football by Scott Parker following his loan move from Paris St Germain, having been named among the substitutes for Fulham’s defeat to Arsenal.
Similarly new signings Kenny Tete and Ola Aina could be included in Parker’s squads for the first time.