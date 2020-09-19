Aaron Collins snatches last-gasp equaliser for Forest Green
Aaron Collins’ last-gasp equaliser denied nine-man Bradford victory as Forest Green snatched a point in a helter-skelter 2-2 draw.
In a pilot game for the safe return of supporters, veteran striker Lee Novak touched home just three minutes after the restart when former Bradford loanee Luke McGhee spilled Elliott Watt’s fierce 25-yard strike.
Rovers captain Carl Winchester levelled things up when his deflected free-kick found the bottom of Richard O’Donnell’s net after 61 minutes.
A minute later Winchester fluffed his lines from the penalty spot after Ebou Adams was felled in the box with Anthony O’Connor sent-off for the Bantams.
Bradford regained the lead in the 67th minute – Watt firing in a sumptuous free-kick.
City were reduced to nine men with 20 minutes to go when defender Paudie O’Connor saw red for pushing his head towards Adams, who fell over the pitchside barriers during the clash.
Mark Cooper’s side pinned Bradford back, with Nicky Cadden and Scott Wagstaff going close, and Collins salvaged a point in the seventh minute of stoppage time when he touched home a Wagstaff cross.