A’Ali team targeting further Curragh success
A’Ali is to head back to Ireland for the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend.
Simon and Ed Crisford’s three-year-old has already plundered one nice prize at the Curragh this season when beating subsequent winner Make A Challenge in the Sapphire Stakes.
He finished a respectable fourth to Battaash in the Nunthorpe last week and will remain at Group One level for the race on September 13.
Joint trainer Ed Crisford said: “He ran a nice race. It’s a quick five at York and he was slightly outpaced early on, but he finished very well, which I was very pleased with – in another 50 yards he could have been third. With that tail wind, the leaders just don’t come back.
“He’s come out of it very well and I think we’ll go to the Curragh for the Flying Five in three weeks. A stiff five at the Curragh should suit him perfectly and he’s obviously won there before.
“There’ll be no Battaash in Ireland and I think he’ll be going there with every chance.”