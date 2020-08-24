A’Ali team targeting further Curragh success

A’Ali is heading back to the Curragh
A’Ali is heading back to the Curragh - (Copyright PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
12:14pm, Mon 24 Aug 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

A’Ali is to head back to Ireland for the Derrinstown Stud Flying Five Stakes at the Curragh on Irish Champions Weekend.

Simon and Ed Crisford’s three-year-old has already plundered one nice prize at the Curragh this season when beating subsequent winner Make A Challenge in the Sapphire Stakes.

He finished a respectable fourth to Battaash in the Nunthorpe last week and will remain at Group One level for the race on September 13.

Joint trainer Ed Crisford said: “He ran a nice race. It’s a quick five at York and he was slightly outpaced early on, but he finished very well, which I was very pleased with – in another 50 yards he could have been third. With that tail wind, the leaders just don’t come back.

“He’s come out of it very well and I think we’ll go to the Curragh for the Flying Five in three weeks. A stiff five at the Curragh should suit him perfectly and he’s obviously won there before.

“There’ll be no Battaash in Ireland and I think he’ll be going there with every chance.”

Sign up to our newsletter

Racing

A'Ali

PA