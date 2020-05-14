2020 Tour of Britain cancelled as organisers deem it unsafe during pandemic
11:41am, Thu 14 May 2020
The 2020 Tour of Britain cycling event has been cancelled because of the coronavirus pandemic, organisers have confirmed.
Originally set to take place between September 6-13, there will now be no event this year due to concerns surrounding its hosting and the spread of the virus at such a large scale public spectacle.
The women's edition of the tour has also been cancelled as well as the Tour de Yorkshire.
Organisers say that the 2021 Tour de Britain will be held from September 5-12, 2021 and will trace the original route intended for 2020.