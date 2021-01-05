US actress Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles said to be dating after attending wedding together
14:19pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
US actress Olivia Wilde appears to have fallen for her 'Don't Worry Darling’ co-star Harry Styles after attending a wedding as the pop star's date.
Wilde, 36, and Styles, 26, have not officially confirmed the news publicly after images emerged of the pair holding hands at Styles’ manager's wedding in California.
Sign up to our newsletter
A source told People: "They were in Montecito, California this weekend for a wedding.
“They were affectionate around their friends, held hands and looked very happy. They have dated for a few weeks.”
Wilde and her previous partner, actor Jason Sudeikis, split in early 2020 and share two children together, Otis, 6, and Daisy, 4.
Meanwhile, former One Direction star Styles split from Victoria Secret model Camille Rowe in 2018.