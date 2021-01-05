US actress Emma Stone ‘expecting first child’ with comedian Dave McCary
23:33pm, Tue 05 Jan 2021
American actress Emma Stone is believed to be expecting her first child with her husband, comedian Dave McCary.
Stone, 32, got engaged to McCary, 35, in December 2019 before secretly getting married in September last year.
Sign up to our newsletter
She was pictured appearing to cradle a baby bump on a walk with a friend in Los Angeles.
While the happy couple are yet to confirm the news, a source told US Weekly: “She seems very happy and very excited about becoming a mother — she’s constantly oohing and cooing. She looks great, she looks healthy, she’s glowing.”
Stone is best known for her performances in La La Land, Easy A and Crazy, Stupid, Love.