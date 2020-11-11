US actor Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson to produce reboot of The Scorpion King
Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson is set to team up with Oscar-nominated writer Jonathan Herman to reboot ‘The Scorpion King’.
The 2002 action film was a spin-off from ‘The Mummy’ franchise and Johnson played the lead which earned £134 million at the global box office.
The 48 year-old will now be working with Universal and Dany Garcia’s Seven Bucks Production on the remake, according to Variety.
Johnson said: "The Scorpion King was my very first role ever on the silver screen and I'm honoured and excited to reimagine and deliver this cool mythology to a whole new generation.
"I wouldn't have had the career I'm lucky enough to have had it not been for The Scorpion King and I'm thrilled that we at Seven Bucks Productions can help create those same opportunities for other hard working actors today.
“I believe Jonathan Herman will put in the hard work to deliver a fantastic script for our global audience.”
The former WWE legend also appeared in ‘The Mummy Returns’ as a villain in 2001.
Herman won an Oscar for his script for ‘Straight Outta Compton’ in 2015.