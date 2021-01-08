Smart move! Queen’s Gambit star Anya Taylor-Joy gets to keep stunning outfits from hit Netflix chess show
Star of The Queen’s Gambit, actress Anya Taylor-Joy, has pulled off her best ‘check-out’ of the hit Netflix chess drama, by getting to keep all her favourite outfits.
Costume designer Gabrielle Binder gifted them to her when they wrapped-up filming, but the actress who played chess genius Beth Harmon is going to have to wait to get her hands on her new wardrobe as it is currently on display in a fashion museum.
She told Late Show host Stephen Colbert: "Gabrielle and I worked so closely during the show, she just said: 'Honestly, babe, they're yours. We found them together and you, Beth, the line is very blurry, so you should just take them home'.
"And I was just overwhelmed by that kindness because I really wanted to keep a bit of Beth with me.
"However, the show is so successful those clothes are currently in a museum. So, I do not know when I will get my clothes back. These beautiful costumes will parade around in my room for my own enjoyment."
The show broke records as it became Netflix’s most-watched scripted limited series ever, being viewed 62 million times in its first 28 days on the site.