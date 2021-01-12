Sex and The City returns... but not as we know it

Sex and The City is returning 16 years after the series went off air... but not quite as fans will remember it.

Firstly, the name. Out goes 'Sex and The City' and in comes 'And Just Like That'.

The series will still feature the all-star cast of Sarah Jessica Parker (SJP) as Carrie Bradshaw, Cynthia Nixon as Miranda Hobbs and Kristin Davis as Charlotte Goldenblatt but one notable omission is Kim Cattrall who portrayed Samantha Jones.

Her absence isn’t a major surprise following a well-documented fallout with co-star Jessica Parker.

Cattrall acknowledged the feud in a 2018 appearance on Piers Morgan’s Life Stories when she said she and SJP had ‘never been friends’ and she was unhappy being branded the ‘baddie’.

She said: "This is really where I take to task the people from Sex and the City and specifically Sarah Jessica Parker, is that I think she could have been nicer. I really think she could have been nicer. I don’t know what her issue is.

“The thing that still bothers me is this feeling of being in some way made to be the baddie. I never asked for any money, I never asked for any projects, to be thought of as some kind of diva is absolutely ridiculous.”

Cattrall did star in both movies of the franchise but a third instalment wasn’t filmed after she refused to be in it.