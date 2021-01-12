Michael B. Jordan and Lori Harvey’s relationship is Instagram-official

By Alicia Turner
15:11pm, Tue 12 Jan 2021
US actor Michael B. Jordan and model Lori Harvey appear to have made their relationship official after months of speculation.

Jordan, 33, posted a series of pictures of the pair looking snug in front of a Christmas tree on his Instagram to his 15.9 million followers.

Harvey, 24, is the daughter of comedian and US game show host Steve Harvey. She is currently signed to both LA Models and Select Models agencies.

Jordan is best known for featuring in films such as Black Panther and Creed.

