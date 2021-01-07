Kim Kardashian’s hottest Instagram shots serve as reminder to husband Kanye during marriage split rumours
22:27pm, Thu 07 Jan 2021
While Kim Kardashian and husband Kanye West’s marriage rumours suggest they might be seeing less of each other soon, there’s no suggestion the reality star intends hiding from the rest of the world.
According to Page Six, Kardashian is ‘done’ with the rapper as the pair have been living ‘separate lives’ in recent months.
Sign up to our newsletter
An insider said that ‘divorce is imminent’ and that Kardashian has hired top divorce attorney Laura Wasser.
But no matter what happens, fans can rest assured the reality star will continue to stay in the picture posting photos of herself on Instagram.