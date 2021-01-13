Is Kim Kardashian ringing the changes? Wedding band missing in latest Instagram photos

By Alicia Turner
14:50pm, Wed 13 Jan 2021
Kim Kardashian has been posting pictures on Instagram minus her wedding ring.

It comes after the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star and husband Kanye West were hit by claims last that their six-year marriage was on the rocks.

Kardashian, 40, posted the images to promote her Skims line, and immediately sparked debate about the absence of a ring.

The couple share four children together North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.

An insider told Page Six that ‘divorce is imminent’ and that Kardashian has hired top divorce attorney Laura Wasser.

