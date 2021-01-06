Is the Kim Kardashian and Kanye West story finally over?
15:57pm, Wed 06 Jan 2021
Kim Kardashian and Kanye West have been hit by claims their six-year marriage is over after a rocky 2020.
The Keeping Up With The Kardashian star, 40, and West, 43, share four children together North, 7, Saint, 5, Chicago, 2, and Psalm, 1.
But Kardashian is ‘done’ with the rapper as the pair have been living ‘separate lives’ in recent months, sources told Page Six.
An insider said that ‘divorce is imminent’ and that Kardashian has hired top divorce attorney Laura Wasser.
Last year West claimed that he has wanted a divorce for years in a Twitter rant which Kardashian later said was a bipolar episode.
During a rally when West ran for president he also said that the pair had considered aborting their first child.