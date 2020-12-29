Jessie J clarifies that she was diagnosed with Meniere’s syndrome on Christmas Eve but wasn’t hospitalised

Jessie J has clarified that she was diagnosed with Meniere’s syndrome on Christmas Eve but wasn’t hospitalised as initially reported.

The popstar took to Instagram to clarify exactly what happened and reassured fans that she is healthy despite the diagnosis.

Alongside the video, she said: "I went live around 1am on the 27th December for 22 mins (specific). But facts matter."I sang (really quietly) for most of it and spoke a little. Anyone who watched it knows that’s what happened. I go live a lot and don’t post them. I saved this one. This is the speaking edited down.

"I have often in the past been open and honest about health challenges I have faced. Big or small. This was no different.

"BUT... Since going live I have watched the media take 3 words from this live and create a very dramatic version of the truth. I’m not surprised BUT I also know I too have the power to set the story straight.

"I’m not posting this for sympathy. Im posting this because this is the truth. I don’t want anyone thinking I lied about what actually happened.

"I wasn’t aware of Menieres before now and I hope this raises awareness for all the people who have been suffering way longer or worse than I.

"Appreciate EVERYONE who has taken the time out to check on me, those who have offered advice and support. Thank you. You know who you are.

"I love you all.

"It’s been a weird year for all of us."