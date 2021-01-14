US talk show host Ellen DeGeneres has spoken about her experience with Covid-19 after she was diagnosed with the disease back in December.

DeGeneres said she was sitting in hair and make up at her show when she found out she had tested positive.

She said: "I was getting ready to tape the show that you were going to be here for, and I was in hair and makeup, getting my face powdered and my extensions put in and then my assistant, Craig, walks in and says, 'You've tested positive for Covid'.

"And then everyone around me ran away. It's funny, people just really get scared. Some have not come back since.”

She then went on to say the only symptom she experienced was back spasms.

She added: “It's the only symptom I had. I didn't have a headache. I didn't have a fever. I didn't lose my sense of taste, although I did wear Crocs with socks for a day, so you be the judge.”

And while she has now fully recovered from the illness, there is still a mystery as to how she caught it.