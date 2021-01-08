Zayn Malik announces release date for new album Nobody Is Listening
23:03pm, Fri 08 Jan 2021
Zayn Malik has announced the release of his third solo album, ‘Nobody is Listening’, on January 15th.
The former One Direction star teased the release with a clip of new song Vibez as he posted the news on Instagram.
He said: “Vibez out now! Nobody is Listening - Jan 15th!”
Sign up to our newsletter
Malik has already released a single, ‘Better’, from the upcoming nine-track album.
He dropped the single just a day before he welcomed his first child with girlfriend and model Gigi Hadid.
The couple, who have been together on and off since 2015, had a daughter in September.