WWE superstar Daniel Bryan deletes tweet mocking Donald Trump during presidential debate
WWE superstar Daniel Bryan has deleted a tweet mocking Donald Trump for comments he made during the presidential debate with Joe Biden in Nashville on Thursday.
Trump, who is a friend of WWE chairman Vince McMahon, described himself as ‘the least racist person in the room’ during the verbal jousting with his Democratic rival.
And Bryan found the remark particularly amusing, taking to social media to voice his opinion.
"'I am the least racist person in this room' literally made me laugh out loud," he tweeted as reported by Ringside News.
"In my hotel room. By myself. #Debates2020."
But the tweet was abruptly taken down by the 39-year-old American, who is a former WWE champion.
McMahon and Trump have been friends for decades and their relationship has remained strong since the 74-year-old was sworn into the Oval Office in 2016.
Back in 2007, Trump was involved in a WWE storyline opposite McMahon which crescendoed at Wrestlemania 23.
The rivalry was dubbed the ‘Battle of the Billionaires’ and saw the future president of America shave McMahon’s hair off at WWE’s flagship event of the year.