The Wanted’s Tom Parker becomes a dad for the second time after brain tumour diagnosis
The Wanted’s Tom Parker has welcomed his second child with wife Kelsey just a few weeks after he revealed he had been diagnosed with a brain tumour.
Ex-bandmate Max George announced the news on the Lorraine show, in which he also gave viewers an update on Parker’s health.
He said: “I spoke to him yesterday and he’s doing good, he’s doing great. Kelsey gave birth to their second child last week. He’s a fighter, Tom will be alright. If you’re watching by the way, mwah, I love you all.”
The couple, who already have a 14-month old daughter, Aurelia Rose, have been together for ten years and got married in 2018.
Parker revealed earlier this month on social media that he has a terminal brain tumour and he is receiving radio and chemotherapy.
He wrote: “Hey guys, you know that we’ve both been quiet on social media for a few weeks and it’s time to tell you why. There’s no easy way to say this but I’ve sadly been diagnosed with a Brain Tumour and I’m already undergoing treatment."