US popstar Ariana Grande announces engagement to Dalton Gomez
US singer Ariana Grande has announced her engagement to fiancé Dalton Gomez.
Grande, 27, has been dating the real estate agent, who is believed to be in his twenties, for 11 months.
She revealed the news on Instagram to her 211 million followers with a series of pictures of the pair while showing off her engagement ring.
Grande, who recently released her new album ‘Positions,' wrote: "Forever n then some."
She has previously been engaged to comedian Pete Davidson in June 2018 before splitting several months later.
Celebrities and family were quick to congratulate the pair, as Hailey Bieber said: “YAYYYYYY!!!! so happy for you guys!!”
Grande’s mother Joan wrote on Twitter: “I am so excited to welcome Dalton Gomez into our family! Ariana, I love you and Dalton so much!!!! Here’s to happily ever after! YAY! xoxoxo”
American singer Tinashe said: “Screamingggggg".
Demi Lovato added: “This ring is everything!!!!"