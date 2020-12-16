TV presenter Laura Whitmore reveals she is expecting first child with new husband Iain Stirling
TV presenter Laura Whitmore has revealed she is expecting her first child with new husband Iain Stirling.
Whitmore announced the news via an Instagram post on Wednesday, confirming that the baby is due in early 2021.
She said: "So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.
"However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.
"Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning.
"I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!
"We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life."
The news comes only days after it was revealed Whitmore and Stirling, who both work on reality show Love Island, married in a secret ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall last month.