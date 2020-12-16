TV presenter Laura Whitmore reveals she is expecting first child with new husband Iain Stirling

<p>Whitmore revealed the news on Wednesday</p>

Whitmore revealed the news on Wednesday

 (PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
15:21pm, Wed 16 Dec 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

TV presenter Laura Whitmore has revealed she is expecting her first child with new husband Iain Stirling.

Whitmore announced the news via an Instagram post on Wednesday, confirming that the baby is due in early 2021.

She said: "So I’ve always tried to be protective over the personal side of my life. A lot of things are just for me and my loved ones and we’ve chosen not to share publicly.

"However I want to now share good news as it’s our news to share - and I’m gonna be honest it’s starting to look like my lock down beer belly is out of control.

"Iain and I are expecting a baby early 2021. It’s been hard to keep such happy news quiet. Especially the times when I’ve had to run out of live radio to get sick in a bin or my penchant for a bowl of mashed potato in the morning. 

"I wasn’t hungover like everyone thought. In fact I was completely sober filming the entire series of Celeb Juice, which is quite the accolade!

"We’d appreciate our privacy respected but just wanted to spread some love and a reminder of the beauty of life."

The news comes only days after it was revealed Whitmore and Stirling, who both work on reality show Love Island, married in a secret ceremony at Dublin’s City Hall last month.

Sign up to our newsletter

Lifestyle

Laura Whitmore

Love Island

Baby