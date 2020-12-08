Tiger King star and convicted felon Joe Exotic has sent a letter to Kim Kardashian from prison in a bid to secure a presidential pardon from Donald Trump.

The 57 year-old was jailed for 22 years for animal abuse and murder-for-hire in a series of events which inspired the docu-series titled Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness.

And now Exotic is attempting to enlist the help of Kardashian to get him out of jail and has sent a bizarre letter to the socialite.

"I know you have never met me and may never want to however I do believe that you hold the values of our justice system dear to your heart," the letter read, according to The Mirror.

"I am writing you this letter not as Joe Exotic but as the person Joseph Maldonado-Passage, asking you to please help me by just taking 10 minutes out of your life and placing a call to President Trump to look at my 257 page pardon it’s all the evidence I’m innocent and ask him to sign my pardon so I can return home to [my husband] Dillon [Passage] and my father.

Kardashian’s husband Kanye West (right) recently ran for president (SIPA USA/PA Images)

"I have lost 57 years of work, my zoo, my animals, my mother has died, my dad is dying and I’ve been taken away from my husband who I love dearly.

"Everyone is so busy making movies, getting interviews, selling stuff and dressing up like me that everyone forgot I’m a real live person in prison and kept from even telling my own story for something I didn’t do."

Then, when asking her to call Trump, Exotic added: "No one even has to know you did it."

The President said earlier this year that he would ‘take a look’ at the case involving Exotic - real name Maldonado-Passage - but nothing has come of it since.

Exotic then sent a letter to the president requesting a pardon in September.

A second season of Tiger King is reportedly underway and will feature audio recordings of Exotic from prison.