Taylor Swift’s Folklore becomes first album of 2020 to sell a million copies
20:53pm, Mon 26 Oct 2020
US singer Taylor Swift’s surprise album Folklore has become the first album of the year to sell more than a million copies in the US.
Fans were unaware it was to be released until the day before the album was uploaded and it has so far sold 1.038 million copies, according to Billboard.
It is also rumoured to be nominated for a series of Grammys after it received glowing reviews since its release in August and is the ninth album of Swift’s to sell a million copies.
The Grammy nominations will be announced on November 27.