Taylor Swift has hit out at music executive Scooter Braun after he sold the masters of six of her albums without her knowledge.

She had earlier tried to buy them back herself but pulled out after Braun insisted on her signing a non-disclosure agreement as part of the deal.

Swift wrote on Twitter: "Scooter’s team wanted me to sign an ironclad NDA stating I would never say another word about Scooter Braun unless it was positive…

"A few weeks ago my team received a letter from a private company called Shamrock Holdings, letting us know that they had bought 100% of my music, videos and album art from Scooter Braun.

“This was the second time my music had been sold without my knowledge. The letter told me that they wanted to reach out before the sale to let me know, but that Scooter Braun had required that they make no contact with me or my team, or the deal would be off.”

Owning a masters in the music industry means you can control what happens to the original recording.

Swift signed for Big Machine record label in 2004 in a deal that gave them ownership of the masters of her first six albums.

Braun bought Big Machine in June 2019, and with it the rights to most of Swift's work. Since then the pair have been locked in a major battle over control of the music.

In a bid to ‘reclaim’ her music, Taylor is now recording her old songs again.

She said: "I have recently begun re-recording my older music and it has already proven to be both exciting and creatively fulfilling. I have plenty of surprises in store.

“I want to thank you guys for supporting me through this ongoing saga, and I can’t wait for you to hear what I’ve been dreaming up.”