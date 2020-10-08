US singer Taylor Swift has officially endorsed Joe Biden to be president and says it is only under his leadership that America can begin to heal.

Swift added the country needs a change of leadership so everyone can be represented in office and so the pandemic is taken seriously.

She told V Magazine: “The change we need most is to elect a president who recognizes that people of color deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies, and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be acknowledged and included.

"Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its people first. The only way we can begin to make things better is to choose leaders who are willing to face these issues and find ways to work through them.

“I will proudly vote for Joe Biden and Kamala Harris in this year’s presidential election. Under their leadership, I believe America has a chance to start the healing process it so desperately needs.”

Swift has been very vocal in the lead up to the presidential election on November 3. She has not only backed Biden but she has also heavily criticised current president Donald Trump.

Back in August she accused him of 'cheating’ in the election after his opposed giving extra funding to the postal service to help them process postal votes.

And in May she said Trump was ‘stoking the fires of white supremacy and racism’ after he tweeted 'when the looting starts, the shooting starts’ in relation to George Floyd protests.

The star has not been so involved in politics in the lead up to previous elections as she only began sharing her political beliefs in 2018 during the mid-term elections.

She publicly backed Democratic Senate candidate Phil Bredesen and in reaction Trump said he liked Swift’s music 25 per cent less.