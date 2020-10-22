Sir Elton John ‘honoured’ as Barbie-style doll is modelled on him
Sir Elton John has collaborated with Barbie to create a doll which pays tribute to star’s iconic fashion looks.
The legendary Rocket Man singer-songwriter has said he feels honoured to be the latest famous person the company has chosen to work with.
He tweeted: "Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour.
"I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."
The launch of the doll coincides with the 45-year anniversary of his famous concert at the John’s Dodgers Stadium.
Following the news, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the Elton John-based Barbie.
One said: "Wow!! That’s high kudos to you, Sir."
Another added: "Elton John Barbie is the best thing since sliced bread!"
And a third said: "Love love love. So amazing. I’m getting one!"
The doll can be found for $50 on Walmart.com.