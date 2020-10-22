Sir Elton John ‘honoured’ as Barbie-style doll is modelled on him

Barbie has dedicated a doll to Sir Elton John
Barbie has dedicated a doll to Sir Elton John - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
15:58pm, Thu 22 Oct 2020
Sir Elton John has collaborated with Barbie to create a doll which pays tribute to star’s iconic fashion looks.

The legendary Rocket Man singer-songwriter has said he feels honoured to be the latest famous person the company has chosen to work with.

He tweeted: "Barbie is an icon in her own right, so having her pay tribute to my work and personal style is a real honour.

"I hope that she inspires fans everywhere to fearlessly pursue their own dreams and limitless potential."

The launch of the doll coincides with the 45-year anniversary of his famous concert at the John’s Dodgers Stadium.

Following the news, fans have taken to social media to celebrate the Elton John-based Barbie.

One said: "Wow!! That’s high kudos to you, Sir."

Another added: "Elton John Barbie is the best thing since sliced bread!"

And a third said: "Love love love. So amazing. I’m getting one!"

The doll can be found for $50 on Walmart.com.

