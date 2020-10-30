Scarlett Johansson marries Saturday Night Live’s Colin Jost

Johannsson has married Jost
Johannsson has married Jost - (Copyright DPA/PA Images)
By Sarah Rendell
11:00am, Fri 30 Oct 2020
US actress Scarlett Johansson has married Saturday Night Live star Colin Jost.

The couple announced the news through charitable organisation Meals on Wheels America.

The Instagram post read: "We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC. 

“Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio.”

The couple started dating in 2017 and became in engaged in May 2019.

Black Widow star Johansson has been married twice before. She wed actor Ryan Reynolds in 2008 but they split in 2011 and then married journalist Romain Dauriac in 2014 but they divorced in 2017.

Dauriac and Johansson share a six year-old daughter, Rose.

