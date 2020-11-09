Sacha Baron Cohen mocks Donald Trump by rescinding job offer to portray ‘racist buffoon’
Sacha Baron Cohen has mocked Donald Trump by rescinding his job offer for him to play a ‘racist buffoon’ in one of his movies.
The spat between the comedian and the outgoing US president has been rumbling on since before the election and has now resulted in Cohen labelling him ‘tragic and sad’.
It comes after Trump called Cohen a ‘creep’ when the president’s attorney Rudy Giuliani appeared to put his hands down his trousers during a scene in the Brit’s Borat sequel, which was released last month.
Speaking about Cohen prior to the election, Trump addressed the controversy with Giuliani by saying: "That’s a phony guy (Cohen). And I don’t find him funny. To me, he was a creep."
Cohen then responded to Trump by saying: "I’m always looking for people to play racist buffoons, and you’ll need a job after Jan. 20. Let’s talk!"
But now that job offer has been retracted by the Ali G actor following Trump’s defeat to Joe Biden.
Cohen said: "Donald-you’re out of work and I know I offered you a job. But your performance this past week was tragic and sad. Offer rescinded."
Trump is still refusing to accept that he has lost and continues to try and fight the decision through the courts.
On Sunday, Giuliani tweeted: "Up early working on PA. @realDonaldTrump election night 800,000 lead was wiped out by hundreds of thousands of mail in ballots counted without any Republican observer.
"Why were Republicans excluded? Tweet me your guess, while I go prove it in court."