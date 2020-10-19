British comedian Sacha Baron Cohen has revealed what he went through in order to crash a Mike Pence speech while dressed as Donald Trump.

The 49 year-old, who used the footage in his upcoming Borat sequel, titled Borat Subsequent Moviefilm, confronted the vice-president at the Conservative Political Action Conference earlier this year.

And while Cohen is pleased with the end result, he admits it was quite an ordeal to pull it off.

"Bear in mind, I spent five hours in make-up that morning with the prosthetic team changing my face into Trump’s face," he told The New York Times.

"This fat suit is huge. It’s a 56-inch fat suit to turn my waist into Trump’s because we had estimated that was the most realistic.

"Then I ended up hiding in the bathroom, listening to conservative men go to the toilet for five hours until I broke into the room. We were surrounded by Secret Service and police and internal security."

Cohen also revealed that he set off a beeper while attempting to pass security, but managed to avoid detection by claiming it was because of a defibrillator.

The comedian, who is famed for his characters Ali G and Bruno among others, also spoke about the differences between playing Borat now compared to 15 years ago.

"In 2005, you needed a character like Borat who was misogynist, racist, anti-Semitic to get people to reveal their inner prejudices," he added.

"Now those inner prejudices are overt. Racists are proud of being racists."

The new Borat movie will be released on Amazon Prime Video on Friday, October 23.