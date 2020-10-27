Rapper 50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support after mockery from ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler
American rapper 50 Cent has renounced his support for Donald Trump after ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler offered to pay his taxes in exchange for switching allegiance to Joe Biden.
The 45-year-old posted on Instagram last week a screenshot of tax proposals by Joe Biden which would supposedly see some Americans pay up to 62 per cent.
Alongside the image, 50 Cent - real name Curtis James Jackson III - told people to vote for Trump and insisted he did not care that Trump ‘doesn’t like black people’.
This led Jackson’s ex-partner Handler to respond by promising to pay his taxes in the hope it would make him re-evaluate his vote in the election.
The 45-year-old comedian then went on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show and offered to take Jackson for ‘another spin’ in exchange for a vote for Biden.
This led to Jackson taking to Instagram once more to say: “F*** Donald Trump, i never liked him.”
Last week, Trump’s son Eric tweeted an image of Jackson and fellow American rapper Ice Cube wearing Trump hats, a picture which was quickly confirmed to have been photoshopped.
Ice Cube then responded to Eric Trump, dismissing the picture as a fake and forcing the president’s son to quickly take down the post.