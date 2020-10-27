Rapper 50 Cent retracts Donald Trump support after mockery from ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler

50 Cent has done a full U-turn on his support for President Trump
50 Cent has done a full U-turn on his support for President Trump - (Copyright SIPA USA/PA Images)
By Dylan Terry
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. @DylanTerryJnst
14:10pm, Tue 27 Oct 2020
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

American rapper 50 Cent has renounced his support for Donald Trump after ex-girlfriend Chelsea Handler offered to pay his taxes in exchange for switching allegiance to Joe Biden.

The 45-year-old posted on Instagram last week a screenshot of tax proposals by Joe Biden which would supposedly see some Americans pay up to 62 per cent.

Alongside the image, 50 Cent - real name Curtis James Jackson III - told people to vote for Trump and insisted he did not care that Trump ‘doesn’t like black people’.

This led Jackson’s ex-partner Handler to respond by promising to pay his taxes in the hope it would make him re-evaluate his vote in the election.

The 45-year-old comedian then went on Jimmy Fallon’s talk show and offered to take Jackson for ‘another spin’ in exchange for a vote for Biden.

Handler told her ex-partner she would pay his taxes in exchange for him voting for Biden - (Copyright NurPhoto/PA Images)

This led to Jackson taking to Instagram once more to say: “F*** Donald Trump, i never liked him.”

Last week, Trump’s son Eric tweeted an image of Jackson and fellow American rapper Ice Cube wearing Trump hats, a picture which was quickly confirmed to have been photoshopped.

Ice Cube then responded to Eric Trump, dismissing the picture as a fake and forcing the president’s son to quickly take down the post.

Sign up to our newsletter

Celebrity

50 Cent

Donald Trump

US