Popstar Billie Eilish calls on Texans to vote in US election and backs Democrat MJ Hegar for Senate
Popstar Billie Eilish has urged Texans to vote in the upcoming US election through a video posted on social media.
The 18-year-old, who rose to fame last year with her debut album When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, pleaded with the electorate in the southern state through a clip which was released on Democratic Senate candidate MJ Heger’s Twitter.
Eilish said: "The Presidential race is really close, and so is the US Senate race, with MJ Hegar in a really close fight.
"If everyone makes their voices heard we can win.
"What happens in Texas could determine our country’s future.
"So, we are counting on you. Remember, you have the power, but only if you use it. Please vote."
Last week, it was revealed by The Washington Post that Eilish was one of a number of celebrities who had been blocked by President Trump’s administration.
Trump is currently lagging behind Democrat Joe Biden in the polls heading into the final few days of their respective campaigns.
Texas is a state which has been won by the Republicans since Ronald Reagan claimed it back from Jimmy Carter in 1980.
However, early numbers are showing that this election could see record-high voter turnout, leading many to suggest Texas could be closer than first thought.