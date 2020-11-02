Piers Morgan says his parents are battling Covid but are on road to recovery
13:03pm, Mon 02 Nov 2020
Good Morning Britain presenter Piers Morgan has revealed his parents have been battling Covid-19 and it’s been a ‘scary’ experience.
Morgan, whose mum and step-dad, Gabrielle and Glynne Pughe-Morgan, are both in their 70s, said: "I'd like to say something to my parents, they are both battling COVID and have been for two weeks and it's a scary thing for a family.
“When your elderly parents are fighting it, they are both in their mid to late 70s, and they got it two weeks ago from someone in their bubble and they had to go out and they were very sensible but got the virus and then bang it was like dominoes.”
Morgan adopted his step-dad’s name after his mum remarried following the death of his biological dad Eamonn Vincent O'Meara.