Piers Morgan has labelled Good Morning Britain’s Dr Hilary Jones ‘Scrooge’ after he told the public to remain cautious about a coronavirus vaccine.

The 67-year-old TV doctor highlighted a number of problems with the Pfizer development, which has given many hope that the pandemic could be coming to an end.

Dr Hilary urged people to remain cautious about its ability to end the pandemic as he focused in on some of the key issues the world could face if it is rolled out.

"It's not going to eradicate this virus from the face of the earth and I'll tell you why," he said.

"Supply is going to be a real problem, it has to be stored at minus 70 to minus 80 degrees which creates problems in its own right, therefore it has to be used within five days of being delivered.

"Also we need billions of doses because we need it twice to cover the whole world, and we don't know if it stops transmission of the virus. We don't know if it works effectively in elderly, we don't know how long immunity will last.

"But it is a major step in the right direction and the scientists who created it need a massive pat on the back.

"I've got to stress we can't got out and say, 'hey we've got the vaccine this is a reason to rave and party' - that is not the case. We have to still be cautious."

The Pfizer vaccine has been tested on 43,500 people so far and no safety concerns have been raised.

Early data suggests that the vaccine - which is given in two dosages three weeks apart - protects around 90 per cent of people from showing coronavirus symptoms.

At a press conference on Monday, UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson confirmed that Britain had stockpiled 40 million doses of the coronavirus jab.