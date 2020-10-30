Paul Rudd hands cookies to voters in the rain and thanks them for doing their part
Voters waiting in the rain to cast their ballot in the presidential election in New York were surprised by actor Paul Rudd who gave them cookies and thanked them for doing their bit.
Rudd said in a clip shared on Twitter: "I want to say thank you for coming out and doing your part and voting"
He then told Now This News: "One of the things that’s been really encouraging is seeing how many people are coming out early and voting all across the country.
“Anybody who is waiting in line deserves to be, I think, thanked and encouraged and recognized, and that’s what we wanted to do. We figured people would be waiting in line in the rain, and they are.”
Fans celebrated Rudd on social media for the move.
One wrote on Twitter: “Paul Rudd should run for office. I’d vote for him.”
While another said: "Paul Rudd is the best!"
And another wrote: "Oh Paul Rudd, you are such a hero"