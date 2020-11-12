Olympic gold medallist boxer Nicola Adams has been forced to pull out of Strictly Come Dancing after her dance partner Katya Jones tested positive for coronavirus.

The result means that neither Jones or Adams will be able to return to the BBC dance competition as they both enter self-isolation.

Adams and Jones made Strictly history in the short time they were on the show (PA Media)

The Russian dancer and double Olympic champion boxer made history as part of the show’s first same-sex pairing.

The rest of the cast are unaffected and the show will continue this Saturday night.

"I’m absolutely devastated my Strictly journey has come to an end so soon," Adams told the BBC.

"I had so much more to give and so many people to win this for! But I just want to say a huge thank you to Katya for being the best dance partner anyone could ask for.

"She pushed me way out of my comfort zone and it’s been an incredible experience.

"I’m gutted to be out of the competition but in these unprecedented times and as frustrating as it is, the COVID measures in place are to keep everyone safe, and I’m doing what I can to help.

"I’ll be spending the next 14 days isolating so I’d like to apologise in advance for the ridiculous amount of TikToks I’ll be posting, in my new found free time when I’m not gaming!"

And Jones added: "Dancing with Nicola has been an absolute inspiration. She’s given her all each and every week and we were so excited to create more dances in the competition.

"Of course, I’m devastated to leave this way but I’ve made a friend for life and loved every moment of this special journey. I’d like to wish good luck to all the remaining couples."

Sarah James, Strictly Come Dancing’s executive producer, said: "We are incredibly sad that these unfortunate circumstances mean that Nicola and Katya are unable to continue on Strictly.

"They are a brilliant partnership and had already achieved so much during their time on the show.

"We’d like to thank them for their commitment and although their time in the competition has sadly come to an end we are hopeful that there will be opportunities for them to dance again in the future."

The couple had made it through to week four before they were forced to leave the show, but were in the bottom two after their jive last weekend.