Oasis songwriter Noel Gallagher has revealed the success of the band’s second album led him to ‘overthink’ their less revered third record.

The Britpop group’s 1995 album (What’s The Story) Morning Glory? is widely regarded as one of the best albums of the decade and was the UK’s best-selling album of the 1990s.

Oasis before their legendary gigs at Knebworth in 1996 which captured the band at the height of their popularity - (Copyright PA)

It was something of a change in mood from the sound on their debut record Definitely, Maybe, something Gallagher believes came as a shock to many people.

"Most people, our record company included, were expecting ‘Definitely, Maybe’ part two," he said in a commemorative video celebrating 25 years of the legendary second album.

“And they weren’t expecting ‘Wonderwall’ and ‘Don’t Look Back in Anger’ and ‘Cast No Shadow’ and that kind of thing. So, yeah, I was expecting it to be not well-received.”

But as the praise came in for Gallagher’s songwriting prowess, he admits it took a toll on the third album Be Here Now.

"Nobody realised that that was our moment," he added. "I thought our moment was the one after, that’s what I thought. So, I started to overthink it on ‘Be Here Now’."

In contrast to how the two albums are perceived in modern culture, What’s The Story (Morning Glory?) was slammed by reviewers, while Be Here Now was praised.

But Gallagher believes that was simply because those judging the records did not understand the band.

He said: "I mean it goes to prove that really, journalists, they know f*** all. They had to second guess everything after ‘Morning Glory’, cos they’d got it so wrong.

"That’s why when ‘Be Here Now came’ out, which isn’t a great album, it got 10/10 everywhere, it didn’t get one bad review, because they didn’t want to be made to look like d***s again, and they were, because it’s not half the record ‘Morning Glory’ is.

"After that, they properly hated us after that, cos they didn’t understand us."