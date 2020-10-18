Nicola Adams’ girlfriend Ella Baig insists they won’t be hit by the Strictly curse as Adams’ dance partner is revealed
Olympic boxer Nicola Adams’ girlfriend Ella Baig says their relationship won’t be hit by the Strictly curse.
Adams’ partner on the BBC reality show has now been revealed as Katya Jones and Baig insists she isn’t jealous.
She told The Sun on Sunday: "I'm not worried about the curse. Nicki and me are best friends so I don't really see anyone as competition and she doesn't either.
"The grass is never greener on the other side and me and Nicki have a lot of history together, so I don't think anyone is going to steal her off me.
“We did have a conversation about the 'curse,' and we agreed I would meet her dance partner so there are no hard feelings or jealousy there.”
Adams is making history on the show as she is the first celebrity to be paired with a pro dancer of the same sex.
She said she likes having history-making titles.
Adams said: “I was the first female to win an Olympic boxing medal in 2012, first female to win Commonwealth Games' gold medal, first female to become a double Olympic champion. I'm liking these little firsts of making history!”