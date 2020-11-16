Nicola Adams and Katya Jones to return to Strictly for the final
Strictly Come Dancing will welcome back Nicola Adams and Katya Jones for the final after they were forced to quit following Jones’s positive Covid-19 test result.
The pair will have an extended dance slot in the final and Jones has been told she will feature in next year’s series, according to The Sun.
A source said: "Strictly bosses knew as soon as Nicola had to leave that they wanted to do something special for her. The rules mean she can’t come back to the show next year but they’re planning to bring her back with Katya for the final.
“And Katya is a much valued professional on the show and is hugely popular. This hasn’t affected her place in the Strictly family.”
The pair made history on the show this year as they became the first celebrity and pro-dancer same sex couple to perform together.
Before the series began, Adams said she was excited to add to her list of history-making titles.
She told The Sun on Sunday: “I was the first female to win an Olympic boxing medal in 2012, first female to win Commonwealth Games' gold medal, first female to become a double Olympic champion. I'm liking these little firsts of making history!”