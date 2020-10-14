Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee reveals he will move back to Greece if Donald Trump wins election
Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee has vowed to leave the United States if Donald Trump wins next month’s presidential race.
Lee, 58, was born in Athens, but moved to the US when he was just one year-old.
And while he currently resides in Los Angeles, the legendary rockstar insists he would not hesitate to move back to Greece if Trump secures a second term.
"Dude, I swear to God if that happens then I’m coming over to visit the UK – I’m out of here," he told The Big Issue. "I’ll go back to my motherland, go back to Greece and get a house on one of the islands.
"The thing that stings the most is that I feel like we’re embarrassing. I feel like people in Europe and the rest of the world look at America and think: ‘What the f*** are you guys doing over there?
"Stop voting for celebrities and get someone real to run the country’."
Lee is a supporter of animal rights group PETA but has for the most part refrained from giving his political opinion.
Democratic candidate Joe Biden is the man standing in the way of Trump assuming office for another four years.
The former vice-president currently holds a slender lead over his Republican rival heading into the final few weeks of campaigning.
The 2020 US election is due to take place on Tuesday, November 3.