Mick Jagger takes aim at Donald Trump for ‘overeating and too much tweeting’ in latest song ‘Pride Before A Fall’
The Rolling Stones frontman Mick Jagger has mocked President Trump in a clip of the band’s new song ‘Pride Before A Fall’.
A video posted to social media showed the characteristically energetic rockstar pointedly singing the lyrics to their new track, which have attracted a great deal of attention.
In the 45-second snippet of their upcoming song, Jagger says: "I see the preening, it’s overweening, over eating, too much tweeting, and when my back is turned somebody will Push you off the wall.
"And just remember that pride, it comes before a fall."
It is the latest run-in Jagger has had with the 74-year-old Republican, who was threatened with legal action back in June if he persisted in using Rolling Stones songs during his election campaign rallies.
The dispute arose after Trump chose to use the legendary British band’s hit song 'You Can't Always Get What You Want’ as his walk-off track in Oklahoma.
A statement from BMI, a performing rights organisation working with the Stones, read: "The BMI have notified the Trump campaign on behalf of the Stones that the unauthorized use of their songs will constitute a breach of its licensing agreement.
"If Donald Trump disregards the exclusion and persists then he would face a lawsuit for breaking the embargo and playing music that has not been licensed."